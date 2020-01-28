LETTER: Retired police chief responds to mayor on body cameras

I feel a need to throw a flag on the comments made by the mayor in Sunday's Journal where he addressed body cameras and insinuated that the police department is reluctant to implement.

Just go back to The Journal archives to a Feb. 16, 2017, article written by Ian Richardson about our attempt to get funding through the budget process to purchase body cameras for the department. The City Council did not approve our request due to a lack of policy at the state level governing the use and retention of videos. The state still has not addressed those issues. Nothing has changed from then until now.