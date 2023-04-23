It's been a dark week in America. The Trump indictment is both politicization and weaponization in the worse possible manor. NYC D.A. Alvin Bragg, a political hack and his soft-on-crime initiatives, is nothing more than deep state extremist progressivist.

Bragg could have brought up these false charges last year, but conveniently waited until Trump announced his bid for president. Further with a trial date scheduled in December, as our election cycle returns, we should all be outraged at the level of manipulation.

Procedurally, substantively, and evidentially or with any level of jurisprudence in the unlikely event this is not thrown out and Trump is convicted, it will be overturned in appeal. In the meantime Hillary and Hunter walk free. Progressives should be warned that retribution is likely. Raymond Thomas, Lawton, Iowa