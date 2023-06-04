Hate crimes, hate speech and bigotry have over many years and fought to eradicate by world leaders and Americans have been lessened over time. However, these issues have been brought back in recent years. Our world has once again resorted to these evils.

Just recently, a hate and bigot group in California, representing the LGBTQ community, reared its ugly head and blasphemed Christianity. Los Angeles sports groups are honororing them in a ceremony.

As a country that was founder on Christian principles, we must come back to our values or hate and bigotry will once again prosper. We must stop the killing of our citizens many times caused by hate. Let us return to the principles of "Love thy Neighbor." -- Carl Hardy, Sioux City