LETTER: Reynolds demonstrates strong leadership in Iowa

Our Governor, Kim Reynolds, has demonstrated to Iowans that she is a strong leader. Over the past few years she has shown her capability as she has dealt with COVID, flooding, derechos and many other conditions that have tested her leadership abilities.

She has ably handled more issues during her term of office than most politicians deal with over a lifetime in office. At the same time, she has kept her focus on the need to change systemic conditions that affect the well-being of the state of Iowa.

She has helped our economy remain robust and the government operating smoothly. I applaud that she has stopped the continuing drain of resources out of Iowa by changing the structure of income taxes. This will make Iowa, especially western Iowa and Siouxland, more competitive with its neighbors. I am honored to be able to vote for Kim Reynolds for governor this fall. -- Suzan Stewart, Sioux City

