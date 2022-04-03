 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LETTER: Reynolds demonstrates strong leadership in Iowa

  • 0
Letters to the Editor

Our Governor, Kim Reynolds, has demonstrated to Iowans that she is a strong leader. Over the past few years she has shown her capability as she has dealt with COVID, flooding, derechos and many other conditions that have tested her leadership abilities.

She has ably handled more issues during her term of office than most politicians deal with over a lifetime in office. At the same time, she has kept her focus on the need to change systemic conditions that affect the well-being of the state of Iowa.

She has helped our economy remain robust and the government operating smoothly. I applaud that she has stopped the continuing drain of resources out of Iowa by changing the structure of income taxes. This will make Iowa, especially western Iowa and Siouxland, more competitive with its neighbors. I am honored to be able to vote for Kim Reynolds for governor this fall. -- Suzan Stewart, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: What Biden should have said

MINI: What Biden should have said

A true gaffe. It should have been… For God’s sake, these men cannot remain in power. If you love this country and are in disbelief of what’s g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News