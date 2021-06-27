LETTER: 'Right to repair' will hurt agriculture more than it helps

The past few years have been difficult for the agriculture industry, but we are now finally seeing new hope on the horizon as farmers are expecting a profitable harvest this season. Data released by the Department of Agriculture revealed farmers will earn $11.8 billion more from selling crops this year than in 2020. This positive trend is, in part, a result of increased exports to China at a high price.

Our state lawmakers must focus on building on this movement, not passing fruitless legislation like “right to repair” that would hinder the agriculture industry’s upcoming success. “Right to repair” legislation would force agriculture equipment dealers and manufacturers to release their proprietary information and back-end code to the public. This move opens the door for bad actors to tamper with farm equipment to potentially violate federal safety and emissions standards.

This legislation is also unnecessary given that farmers have access to repair manuals, replacement parts, and diagnostic information to make a vast majority of repairs on their equipment.

There is a lot of misinformation being spread about the benefits of “right to repair” legislation, but in reality, it has significant safety and security implications that could derail the agriculture industry. Nebraska lawmakers should understand that this legislation may harm farmers’ future harvest and should say no to “right to repair.” Brad Cummings, Orchard, Neb.

