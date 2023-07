From my lawn chair seat a bit east of the intersection of Third & Pierce streets, I was very disappointed with the spectators Wednesday evening for the annual River-Cade Parade. Why can't people stay on the sidewalk curbs, instead of standing half way out into the street? It's a wonder no child was hit with one of the cars, trucks and jeeps in the parade! Where were the police and River-Cade volunteers to push people back where they should be? Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City