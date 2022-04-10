LETTER: Russia fails to learn the history of failed conquests

In 1905, the Russian czar entered into an imperial war of conquest against Japan. This abysmal failure forced the czar to open the way for the Duma, a representative governing body, changing Russia's government.

In WWI again the failure of the czar's leadership allowed the Communists to seize power and eliminate the Russian Royal family completely. Poor leadership doomed Russia.

Decades later, in the late 1970s, the USSR tried to secure and control Afghanistan by another ill conceived invasion. This decade of fruitless war was a huge contributing factor in the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

I fear Russian leadership has no recollection of history and thus has doomed themselves to repeat the mistakes of their past. What Putin may actually accomplish in Ukraine is his own demise. It's very clear. Just read the history. -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City

