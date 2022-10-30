LETTER: Ryan Melton for Iowa 4th Congressional Disttrict

I urge all District 4 voters to send Ryan Melton to D.C. as our representative to the U.S. House. As the parent of two sons, Melton understands the challenges parents face in Iowa today. These challenges include finding adequate affordable child-care, high-quality public education at all levels, affordable medical care and rural hospitals, plus plentiful affordable housing, and jobs with enough pay and opportunities to live and raise our families while keeping our brightest youth from leaving our rural Iowa communities.

Melton has been vocal about his support for reproductive freedom, including birth control and abortion decisions made with their physicians. As an advocate for all Iowans, he supports the freedom to marry who we love, regardless of race or sex.

Melton will uphold our democracy. Every citizen has the right to vote and that vote be counted. The person with the most votes is the winner, and the one with the least votes is the loser. Melton opposes the proposed carbon capture pipelines, which would take our tax dollars, using eminent domain to dig up our productive District 4 farmland to profit wealthy corporate interests.

Melton refuses corporate PAC money, so he will not be beholden to wealthy donors.

We need a change in the 4th District. -- Judy Plank, Le Mars, Iowa