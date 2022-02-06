LETTER: S.D. House bill is frontal attack on accepted scientific principles

Beware when someone offers you a gift you don’t need and didn’t request.

This is what South Dakota state Rep. Phil Jensen is doing with House Bill 1172, entitled “An Act to assist students in objectively reviewing scientific information.”

Assist? He is not offering money for better lab materials. The bill reads: “A classroom teacher may not be prohibited from helping students enrolled in a school district understand, analyze, critique, or review, in an objective scientific manner, the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information presented in courses that are aligned to the content standards established pursuant to § 13-3-48.”

I’ve taught for decades. Everyday I help students objectively understand, critique, and review the material we cover. So what is Rep. Jensen really after?

We’ve seen this bill many times. Each time it’s proponents conduct a frontal attack on accepted scientific principles. These people don’t seek to help students understand but rather to dilute the teaching of science it with non-scientific ideas.

You can help protect science education today by writing your senator and representatives asking them to vote NO on HB 1172. -- Mark Winegar, Vermillion, S.D.

