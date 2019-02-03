Ever watch a good murder mystery which starts with the “guilty” person found near the body? That is an analogy of what happened to the Covington High School student who was face to face with the Native American activist. An investigator looks at video cameras in the area and talks to witnesses before believing what they think it is or what it looks like.
Black Hebrew Israelites were taunting the Catholic students there for a March for Life to end abortion. I believe student Nathan Phillips was the adult in the room and did not escalate the situation. The school and student do not deserve the threats they received.
It is a sad commentary on media (TV and newspapers) that want to convey a message without investigating for the facts. Will those who reported on the incident incorrectly make a correction of their reporting? I think not: they got the message out there that they wanted. Therefore, we have to look for another viewpoint before we accept what is put out there. - Janet Kreber, Sioux City