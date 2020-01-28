LETTER: 'Save the Castle'

The former Central High School has never been given its due. The Castle on the Hill Association to its credit over the years has tried to develop the former Central High School into something more than apartments. However, the Sioux City community never came to their rescue. And now the alumni group may not even have any control on what happens to the historic building. The Castle on the Hill could have been developed into so much more. For example, take a look at the Washington Pavilion, the former Washington High School in Sioux Falls. This iconic high school was transformed and renovated into a regional home for the arts, entertainment and science. It has two state-of-the-art theaters, an interactive science exhibit hall, a unique Wells Fargo CineDome, among other educational areas. If Sioux Falls thought enough of its former Washington High School, why couldn't Sioux City do something similar with the Castle on the Hill?