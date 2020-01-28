LETTER: 'Save the Castle'

A Jan. 8 article in The Journal headlined "Castle on the Hill Association gets temporary reprieve in former Central High School" is a sad commentary on the possible fate of building on the National Register of Historic Places.
The former Central High School has never been given its due. The Castle on the Hill Association to its credit over the years has tried to develop the former Central High School into something more than apartments. However, the Sioux City community never came to their rescue. And now the alumni group may not even have any control on what happens to the historic building. The Castle on the Hill could have been developed into so much more. For example, take a look at the Washington Pavilion, the former Washington High School in Sioux Falls. This iconic high school was transformed and renovated into a regional home for the arts, entertainment and science. It has two state-of-the-art theaters, an interactive science exhibit hall, a unique Wells Fargo CineDome, among other educational areas. If Sioux Falls thought enough of its former Washington High School, why couldn't Sioux City do something similar with the Castle on the Hill?
Even though I have only been a Siouxlander for 34 years, I have come to love this town and I wish something more could have been done and maybe still can be done to use this historic building for more than apartments. Good luck to the committee.
Step up, Sioux City, and save the Castle. Carl Hardy, Sioux City