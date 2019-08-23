Over the last few years, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District has struggled with failing bond issues meant to deal with the problem of lower elementary school and high school buildings that are either too small or deteriorating or both. The focus is now on just building a new lower elementary building.
That may solve one of the needs, but what of the inadequacy of the high school building? There is no doubt that a need will still exist and delaying action on it will only compound the problem. One consideration may be that rather than build a new high school, how about just expand the current building, but where? Building into the parking lot which is overflowing nearly every day would just cause a different problem. Going to the east would make no sense since an expensive new state-of-the-art football field and track were just completed there.
To build a high school on a different site leaves the problem of what do they do with the existing building, which is in reasonably good condition but too small.
Admittedly, a more foresightful long-range facilities plan 20 or so years ago may have prevented this dilemma, but the reality is this problem exists now and the children of today and tomorrow deserve a better plan than what is being proposed at this time.
As much as I believe in the need for better school facilities, I must vote no on the current proposal. It’s not the answer. Dennis Webner, Sergeant Bluff, Iowa