LETTER: Scared by animal bill in Iowa Senate

In recent years, I’ve been impressed by some of the efforts made by local lawmakers to protect animals in Iowa. In particular, I appreciated that several ordinances have prohibited the sale of puppy mill puppies in stores. I find the puppy mill industry especially horrific, knowing that these animals are placed in such inhumane conditions solely to earn a profit when sold. However, the introduction of Senate File 483 scares me, as it would essentially nullify all the efforts Iowa has made to become a more compassionate state.

After reading Preston Moore’s opinion piece recent published in the Des Moines Register, “Local animal regulations have purpose, and Iowa shouldn't void and outlaw them,” I realize was there even more reasons for me to fear passage of this bill. The last thing Iowa needs is roadside zoos, hoarding of pets and working-animals, or a growth in factory farming. Local governments should not be prevented from passing and enforcing laws that represent the interests of their citizens. For these reasons, I hope that our legislators will vote down this bill so that our local representatives can govern based on our specific animal welfare needs. Iowa shouldn’t be protecting puppy mills and wildlife traffickers. -- Rande Giles, Sioux City