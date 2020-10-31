 Skip to main content
LETTER: Scholten will cross the finish line first
LETTER: Scholten will cross the finish line first

Letters to the Editor

Do you remember the story of the Tortoise and the Hare? As a past elementary teacher and school administrator, we used books to teach lessons. The lesson in this book is the Hare (Feenstra) takes the race for granted and does not put in the effort to win. In fact, the hare takes a nap and sleeps the race away.

Meanwhile, the Tortoise (Scholten) gives the race painstaking efforts and time and concentration to give his all. Scholten traveled to 374 towns in Iowa District 4 to earn people’s trust. Scholten traveled slowly in his shell (the Sioux City Sue RV), sleeping in parking lots at night, as he traveled to 39 Iowa counties. The lesson for us all.. slow and steady wins the race. The Tortoise (Scholten) Wins the Race!!! Scholten will cross the finish line first!!!! - Jean Carlson, Sioux City

