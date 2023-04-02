I can understand the thought behind the School Board's decision to support the LGBTQ and students. But I can't understand why they haven't issued similar statements showing their support of student athletes, musicians and academics. I can't understand what is happening in families and communities where our achieving and successful youth are being ignored and sometimes derided in an attempt to elevate the troubled. This is what happened in my family and it is totally unfair. Dr. Donald C. Parsons, Sioux City