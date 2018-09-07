It appears Mollie Tibbetts would still be alive if immigration laws had been obeyed and our government would have enforced them (the accused murderer is an illegal immigrant).
Critics can say all they want about President Trump and Congressman Steve King, but they have said all along - secure the border, end the hiring of illegal workers, and enforce, enforce, enforce our laws.
If we miss this point now, and refuse to face the facts after Mollie’s horrible death, we will have learned nothing at all and her death will have been in vain. - Mike Hanlon, Sioux City