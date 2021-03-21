LETTER: Seeing green - Iowa's farms plant cover crops to keep Iowa water clean

I don’t know about you, but when the calendar turns to March, I start to look for green. No, not St Patrick’s Day green, but green in the fields, yards and ditches. After our snow melted last week, I was pleasantly surprised to find our fields already starting to turn green and our rye cover crop beginning to do its job.

What is the job of a cover crop? The primary benefit of planting a cover crop is to reduce the loss of nitrogen and phosphorus from the soil. On our farm, we started planting rye three years ago, as a way to improve weed control, preserve crucial soil from erosion and increase organic material. We plant our rye in the fall, after harvesting our primary crop. In the spring, the cover crop comes back up and we terminate it prior to planting our new crop in April or May. Over time, use of these crops will improve our soil health, water quality and preserve our most precious resources for our children.