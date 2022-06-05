LETTER: Senate canddiate Dr. Glenn Hurst fights for healthcare for all

Do you want your U.S. Senator to be genuine, a person of integrity and caring? Who will actually represent his constituents? That's Dr. Glenn Hurst.

A person who will truly fight for healthcare for all... which includes infrastructure, broadband, tele-medicine & more, to revitalize communities? A person who believes women - 51% of the population - have equal autonomy rights? That's Glenn Hurst.

Who has fought FOR workers' job safety, security and income, for re-instituting Iowa's public sector collective bargaining, and fought AGAINST privatizing Medicaid? Glen Hurst is your Senator.

Dr. Hurst is engaged in his community, establishing his medical practice in rural Southwest Iowa, traveling throughout Iowa as the chair of the Democratic Rural Caucus, and chairs the 3rd District. He's also the medical director of three nursing homes and handles programs on social media.

Dr. Hurst actually KNOWS us: he works among us, listened to us, is invested in us. He has solutions to revitalizing rural Iowa, in reversing Iowa's population loss, in making Iowa thrive! That is why Hurst is the candidate who can win against Mr. Grassley. -- Susie Petra, Ames, Iowa

