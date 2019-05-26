The statement made by Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Eddie Mauro regarding Senator Joni Ernst’s military experience being a negative factor in her service to the people of Iowa clearly reflects that he is ignorant of the leadership and critical thinking skills that military commanders and senior enlisted personnel in the United States military must possess.
Military commanders and senior enlisted personnel, both in peacetime and in war, are presented with scenarios that require decisive decisions made quickly, utilizing a myriad of leadership skills to assess and determine the best course of action. The leadership traits and principles developed in military service and command, both in peacetime and combat service, make Senator Ernst one of the most uniquely qualified leaders in the United States Senate.
Mr. Mauro should apologize immediately for his lack of respect for the leadership skills of our military commanders and senior enlisted personnel, and the citizens of Iowa should carefully consider the lack of judgement and knowledge exemplified in his ridiculous comments when he asks to represent them in the U.S. Senate. - State Rep. Steven Holt, Denison, Iowa