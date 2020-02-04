LETTER: Senate failed in impeachment trial
LETTER: Senate failed in impeachment trial

Letters to the Editor

I believe the Senate impeachment trial was a grave and serious matter before our country. I believe the Senate was required to hear direct firsthand witness testimony and corroborating evidence, both of which were previously blocked by our president during the congressional inquiries. To claim hearing these witnesses and testimony was going to take too much senatorial time and effort was no reason to stop. We citizens deserved to see and hear it all.

The president has said he can do anything he wants. You know this is untrue and in complete contrast to the sworn oath he took upon his inauguration. He is not a king or a dictator. He is president of our democracy. He has sworn to protect the Constitution of the U.S. The Ukraine action was in direct opposition to his oath, hurt our country and our standing in the world.

It is our senators' constitutional duty to hear all firsthand witness testimony and corroborating evidence so that they could have a true and complete Senate trial regarding this impeachment. If the president is guiltless, he would want all relevant facts to be forthcoming before the Senate to make a final determination. At a minimum, John Bolton, a 40-year high-level government official, should have been allowed to testify.

We deserved better than how our senators voted. It is their sworn duty and they failed. Renee Weinberg, Sioux City

