LETTER: 'Senators, do your jobs'
View Comments

LETTER: 'Senators, do your jobs'

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I am ashamed that my state of Iowa has elected two senators who seem to have forgotten their oath of office. They have kowtowed to the dictatorship of Mitch McConnell on every nomination for high federal office and consequently given us a federal government headed by what is, in my opinion, the worst bunch of sycophantic grifters and incompetents the nation has ever seen.

As a result, what President Reagan once described as “that shining city on a hill” is rapidly becoming “Trump’s dump on a hump."

Most people knew Donald Trump was a con man of low morals, but an archaic system, aided by Russian interference, elected him anyway, and while he keeps trying to hide behind bullying and bluster, the truth is apparent to all who look for it. And our U.S. senators aid and abet him.

Impeachment might spare us another year of exhaust-filled city skies, oil wells in our national parks, decimation of our national forests, pollution of our nation’s waterways, and the other evils of unbridled capitalism being visited on us by this administration. Senators, do your job. Gordon Berry, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Just think ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Just think ...'

Just think what President Trump could have accomplished the last three years if it were not for the Trump haters, the mugwumps in both parties…

MINI: 'Fool me once ...'
Letters

MINI: 'Fool me once ...'

Watching the dismantling of national institutions, the latest the meddling into the internal working of the military justice system, one wonde…

MINI: We need term limits
Letters

MINI: We need term limits

Would there be impeachment hearings if the president was a Democrat? Would the Republicans think he did wrong if he was a Democrat? We need to…

MINI: 'Laughable' and 'sad'
Letters

MINI: 'Laughable' and 'sad'

It’s laughable, but sad, to read comments touting the idea that the constitutional provision of impeachment would invalidate the election of P…

MINI: 'GOP has been hijacked'
Letters

MINI: 'GOP has been hijacked'

For decades, Republicans fought for free trade and less government debt. Our president thumbs his nose at all of them. The mute and suffering …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News