LETTER: 'Senators, do your jobs'

I am ashamed that my state of Iowa has elected two senators who seem to have forgotten their oath of office. They have kowtowed to the dictatorship of Mitch McConnell on every nomination for high federal office and consequently given us a federal government headed by what is, in my opinion, the worst bunch of sycophantic grifters and incompetents the nation has ever seen.

As a result, what President Reagan once described as “that shining city on a hill” is rapidly becoming “Trump’s dump on a hump."

Most people knew Donald Trump was a con man of low morals, but an archaic system, aided by Russian interference, elected him anyway, and while he keeps trying to hide behind bullying and bluster, the truth is apparent to all who look for it. And our U.S. senators aid and abet him.

Impeachment might spare us another year of exhaust-filled city skies, oil wells in our national parks, decimation of our national forests, pollution of our nation’s waterways, and the other evils of unbridled capitalism being visited on us by this administration. Senators, do your job. Gordon Berry, Sioux City

