LETTER: 'Shameful and irresponsible'
LETTER: 'Shameful and irresponsible'

Letters to the Editor

On May 16, The Journal published a Mini Editorial from a gentleman living in Orange City calling Democrats “a domestic enemy” and “a threat to this free Republic." How does printing this in any way promote a civil discourse in our nation?

When someone calls over half of the registered voters in this nation “enemies," I don’t see how that does anything more than incite hatred of each other. Especially, without providing a shred of evidence to back such derogatory comments.

Shameful and irresponsible on both the part of the writer and The Journal. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

