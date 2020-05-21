LETTER: 'Shameful and irresponsible'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 16, The Journal published a Mini Editorial from a gentleman living in Orange City calling Democrats “a domestic enemy” and “a threat to this free Republic." How does printing this in any way promote a civil discourse in our nation?

When someone calls over half of the registered voters in this nation “enemies," I don’t see how that does anything more than incite hatred of each other. Especially, without providing a shred of evidence to back such derogatory comments.

Shameful and irresponsible on both the part of the writer and The Journal. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0