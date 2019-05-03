Well, we have lost another big department store in town, thanks to all of you people who think they can't live without their phones and computers.
We just have to order off the Internet or eBay or any other way we can shop without getting up and really enjoying the fun of shopping and touching the merchandise or product we want to buy.
Then if we are lucky enough to get a store, they always have to go to the other end of the city from where I live. What about the rest of the city? We do have other parts of the city that should count. Don't always use the excuse it's closer to the interstate. - Helen Scott, Sioux City