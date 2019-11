I am worried and feel the lifting of the ban on pit bull dogs is wrong.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Some want to train their dog to be mean because it makes them think it gives them power. It is not only the young, but mature adults seem to have the same idea.

I know there are a lot of good people who have pit bulls that are wonderful pets, but a line has to be drawn. It was drawn before and I feel it should remain. Patty Beyer, Sioux City

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0