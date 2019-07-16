I am writing in support of our Loess Hills landscape. We can see the Loess Hills and their natural beauty which surround us.
Property values for the homes adjacent to the proposed land development north of 41st Street, near North Middle School, in Sioux City will be decreasing drastically as the natural habitat is destroyed.
This is wrong and we are denying a good future for our children. We need to look at other possibilities, such as:
* Build homes in other areas around the city already zoned for housing.
* The city buying the land and maintaining more natural habitat for everyone to enjoy.
Whatever the City Council decides would be their prerogative, but I would suggest listening to constituents and residents affected.
I would urge all council members to deny rezoning this land from agricultural to suburban residential for the proposed residential subdivision. Maria E. Rundquist, Sioux City