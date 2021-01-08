 Skip to main content
LETTER: Shocked at the horrible display
Letters to the Editor

So shameful - I am still in shock from the horrible display of treason committed on Jan. 6. Why was this even allowed? Why is Trump still sitting in the White House and the senators that backed this display of hate why are they not arrested along with the crazy protesters? Trump has committed treason over and over again and has been allowed to get away with it. Why? He belongs in prison with a strait jacket wrapped around him. No more of this should be allowed ever again! Kick all of them out! Arrest everyone involved and take back our country from the worse four years of our lives! Linda Johnson, Sioux City

