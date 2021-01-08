LETTER: Shocked at the horrible display

So shameful - I am still in shock from the horrible display of treason committed on Jan. 6. Why was this even allowed? Why is Trump still sitting in the White House and the senators that backed this display of hate why are they not arrested along with the crazy protesters? Trump has committed treason over and over again and has been allowed to get away with it. Why? He belongs in prison with a strait jacket wrapped around him. No more of this should be allowed ever again! Kick all of them out! Arrest everyone involved and take back our country from the worse four years of our lives! Linda Johnson, Sioux City
Related to this story
Most Popular
My favored congressional candidate (J.D. Scholten) lost the election. I accept that Randy Feenstra received the most votes and will represent …
I see whoever the city hired to clear the sidewalks of snow at the Morningside library drove a plow down the new sidewalks and tore up the tur…
Any politician supporting to overthrow democracy by not recognizing the votes of all the people should be targeted to be removed in his or her…
I am willing to consider both positive and negative information I read and hear about President-elect Biden. How many Trump supporters are wil…
Trump pardoning the Blackwater murderers sends the wrong message to the rest of the world. American thugs can come to your country, murder you…
Terry Hersom’s tribute to the late Phil Karpuk most certainly did “justice to a life that was filled with success.” Thank you, Terry! -- Dan M…
The US federal government debt is now near $29 trillion. China holds over a trillion of that debt. I believe as a resolution for 2021 we need …
Our reality-star drama king, after causing the attention-getting "does he or doesn't he," finally signed the cares act/government funding bill…
So great to finally experience 2020 hindsight. Healthy New Year to all! -- Frank Gruber, Sioux City
America has been waging a war on it own people, especially the lower classes and ethnic minorities. In 1971, President Nixon launched hostilit…