LETTER: 'Show the rest of the nation why we still deserve to be first'
Letters to the Editor

It’s time. With less than two weeks before Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, it's time to stand up and get involved. Every Iowan needs to realize the heavy responsibility we have with starting the process of electing our next president. We have listened to many candidates over the course of the last few months. We have seen numerous TV commercials. We have had our phones and emails deluged with campaigns trying to enlighten us. We have studied their platforms and formed our opinions.

With all that, Feb. 3 will soon be upon us. And it is incumbent upon each of us to get out and show the rest of the nation why we still deserve to be first. Nick Hartman, Merrill, Iowa

