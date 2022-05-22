LETTER: Sickened by Iowa breeders abusing puppies

The owner of Happy Puppys [SIC] in Cincinnati has appeared in five previous reports, making him a six-time repeat offender. This breeder killed dogs by injecting drugs into their stomachs, which, according to the report, was not authorized by his veterinarian. Another breeder was found to have stitched a puppy’s neck wound himself with sewing thread. It is incredible that both of them still hold a federal license and can continue to sell to pet stores and online, all over the country.

Iowa currently exempts USDA-licensed breeders from state inspections on the basis that they are already being federally inspected, but this report shows that USDA has failed to crack down on puppy mill cruelty. It is critical for Iowa to pass legislation requiring USDA dealers to be inspected by the state as well. Breeders who kill innocent dogs, such as the owner of Happy Puppys, do not deserve to be licensed, and they certainly do not deserve your money. That being said, if you are looking to add a new furry member to your family, please consider adopting from an animal shelter or rescue group. Noah's Hope Animal Rescue, Siouxland Humane Society, and the Sioux City Adoption & Rescue Center. -- Rande Giles, Sioux City