LETTER: Silence from the pulpit over men's role in unwanted pregnancies

I read in E.J. Dionne's column, entitled, "Fragile truce in Catholic bishops’ war over Biden," in the e-edition of the Journal on Nov. 18 that the Catholic bishops stopped short of calling for withholding communion from politicians. I did find it interesting that they said at one point, “Lay people who exercise some form of public authority have a special responsibility to embody Catholic teaching.”

Does anyone one else find it interesting that these same bishops and priests feel the need to shame and blame the female from the pulpit, yet by their silence absolve the male from their role and responsibility in unwanted pregnancies. Their silence is deafening! -- Helen Sorensen, South Sioux City