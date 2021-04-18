LETTER: Sioux City does poor job of fixing roads

$800,000 for parking at the new Expo Center and we can't fix our crappy roads? What is wrong with this city?

We need new roads, new water mains, etc. Have added new streets all over town and the city can't take care of the streets we have now. Also, spending how much money on the riverfront? Come on, get on board mayor and city council, fix the roads we have now. I had my car aligned and drove it one time and it's already out of alignment.

Why are people moving out of Sioux City? Can tell you why taxes go up, say taxes went down, BUT valuations went way up, thus taxes went up? Give me the money you say my house is valuated at.

Am I the only that hates driving in town and go on certain streets or can drive on either side of the road to dodge ruts, potholes, etc? -- Sheryl Cripps, Sioux City

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0