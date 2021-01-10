LETTER: Sioux City has more pressing issues than fireworks

My message for the Sioux City Council and mayor for the New Year is worry less about fireworks and more about gun violence, stabbings and car chases through neighborhoods. If everyone is on board for public service announcements for fireworks, then they should be all for them on this front. Our Sioux City Police Department is doing a great job responding to these tough situations. Let's have more discussions on the tough subjects that we have seen increase and not just read the reports after they happen. As for the fireworks, Councilman Pete Groetken is right, blaming a homeowner for the discharge of fireworks without evidence or without catching someone in the act, and making the homeowner go through court to clarify their innocence to avoid a fine is not leadership, it's a policy to increase funds through fines. It's a band aid on the side of a ship that is taking water. It leaves open someone discharging fireworks elsewhere, or picking up fireworks debris and planting that debris in someone's driveway and calling it in on a neighbor. The shockingly low amount of eight phone calls for fireworks on New Year's Eve makes me wonder if the squeaky wheel always does get the grease? Maybe the solution is that Sioux City bans fireworks, but sponsors a professionally-controlled display over the riverfront on an annual basis? I, for one, would happily attend the annual celebration of music, fireworks and entertainment along our riverfront. - Jake Jungers, Sioux City