LETTER: Sioux City has more pressing issues than fireworks

My message for the Sioux City Council and mayor for the New Year is worry less about fireworks and more about gun violence, stabbings and car chases through neighborhoods. If everyone is on board for public service announcements for fireworks, then they should be all for them on this front. Our Sioux City Police Department is doing a great job responding to these tough situations. Let's have more discussions on the tough subjects that we have seen increase and not just read the reports after they happen. As for the fireworks, Councilman Pete Groetken is right, blaming a homeowner for the discharge of fireworks without evidence or without catching someone in the act, and making the homeowner go through court to clarify their innocence to avoid a fine is not leadership, it's a policy to increase funds through fines. It's a band aid on the side of a ship that is taking water. It leaves open someone discharging fireworks elsewhere, or picking up fireworks debris and planting that debris in someone's driveway and calling it in on a neighbor. The shockingly low amount of eight phone calls for fireworks on New Year's Eve makes me wonder if the squeaky wheel always does get the grease? Maybe the solution is that Sioux City bans fireworks, but sponsors a professionally-controlled display over the riverfront on an annual basis? I, for one, would happily attend the annual celebration of music, fireworks and entertainment along our riverfront. - Jake Jungers, Sioux City
Related to this story
Most Popular
What a shame that Republican (the supposed party of law and order) Rick Betrand would refuse to follow a Sioux City ordinance designed to prot…
I see whoever the city hired to clear the sidewalks of snow at the Morningside library drove a plow down the new sidewalks and tore up the tur…
Any politician supporting to overthrow democracy by not recognizing the votes of all the people should be targeted to be removed in his or her…
My favored congressional candidate (J.D. Scholten) lost the election. I accept that Randy Feenstra received the most votes and will represent …
Trump pardoning the Blackwater murderers sends the wrong message to the rest of the world. American thugs can come to your country, murder you…
On Wednesday, after 65 years of citizenship I found myself ashamed of my fellow citizens in our country’s capital. -- John Farley, Sioux City
So shameful - I am still in shock from the horrible display of treason committed on Jan. 6. Why was this even allowed? Why is Trump still sitt…
I am willing to consider both positive and negative information I read and hear about President-elect Biden. How many Trump supporters are wil…
What a sad day for the United States and Democracy. Every Republican member of Congress who did not stand up to the misguided leadership, lies…
A short historic event that I know you may have forgot. First a question, when was the last time the U. S. Capital was breached by outside for…