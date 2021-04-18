LETTER: Sioux City Journal editorial comparing refugees is out of context

The Journal's April 11 editorial about Gov. Ray's compassion on Vietnamese refugee immigrants and comparing it to the illegal immigrants flooding across the southern border today is totally out of context and misplaced.

South Vietnam was our ally in the failed Vietnam war and those refugees were at imminent risk of being imprisoned and executed by the VC and North Vietnamese. We had an obligation to them because we decided to pull out of Vietnam and that put them at risk.

Biden has now ignored our immigration laws and signaled that the U.S. will be more lenient on non-citizens crossing our borders than Trump was. Subsequently, the drug cartels and coyotes have exploited the poor Central American people by flooding the southern border with them and charging them thousands of dollars per individual. Biden signaled that he would not ignore the plight of the children involved, but that is the stupid, incompetent mistake that has caused the suffering and abuse of those children. Now we have become the baby sitter for Central America when we cannot take care of our own poor children who are citizens by birth.

The Biden policy is nothing more than a thinly-veiled attempt to make Democratic voters out of these illegal immigrants in the future. It is a cruel and heartless exploitation of these poor people. We cannot save the world by allowing the world to come here. That will destroy the U.S. economy and welfare system for all of us, especially the poor. -- Tom Anderson, Sioux City

