LETTER: Sioux City leaders are committed to riverfront development

I'd like to respond to the letter to the editor from Jake Jungers that appeared i the Journal on June 6 with the headline, "Are top officials donating to riverfront redevelopment?"

I was involved for most of my 8 years on the council working on the riverfront project. I always said, "This is our jewel of Sioux City... we get 1 shot at it!" On TOP of the council's $6 million investment on the riverfront project, the fundraising committee raised an additional $5.265 million in private dollars and grants. And I can guarantee you that the remaining $50,000 will and probably already is raised.

Do your research. Our city leaders do their part in making Sioux City the best place to live and raise your families. Also the council and mayor are there to make policy and run the city for the better of Sioux City. I can also guarantee you that everyone of us has been evolved in helping our city through charities with our money and our time and listening to their needs. Matt Salvatore and his crew should be thanked for all they do on the Parks and Recreation Board.

Let's not take our elected officials and our city for granted....we have all given of ourselves and shouldn't have to answer to such a petty letter to the editor. - Rhonda Capron, former Sioux City City Council member

