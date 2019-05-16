I try to be pretty non-political because there is enough negative rhetoric these days.
I can in fairness state that Mike Wells, president and chief executive officer of Le Mars, Iowa, based Wells Enterprises, has not always supported some of the things I have pushed in the city of Sioux City, and that is OK.
But in the future I would hope State Senator Claire Celsi would look at the 2,000 jobs that have a direct positive impact on this area, including Sioux City. I think she should also look at the other projects the Wells family has supported in the area before deciding if boycotting their products is a wise decision. Bob Scott, mayor, city of Sioux City