I did not realize that crime was so bad that the Sioux City Police department needs a tank!

Well, not really a tank but an armored car!

I have to ask, how will this armored car be used. Will it help with the transients sleeping in the lobbies and stairwells of downtown apartments? How many speeders will it catch?

I imagine that the police department will use it in parades like Putin does in Red Square, but what good is it really going to do?

I have somewhat kept up with the news in Sioux City and the surrounding area, and I cannot recall where an armored car has ever been needed.

I believe that this $250,000 can certainly be put to better use. There is other equipment that the police could find of better use than an armored car that has never been needed as of yet. - Mark Solheim, Sioux City