LETTER: Sioux City School District should make these improvements

As an alumna of the Sioux City Community Schools who graduated high school eight years ago, I believe our schools must do better to educate students on history and civics and address racism. When I was a student our history classes focused exclusively on the history of white people, except for the occasional February where we would watch a documentary about MLK. Teaching only European history and the history of white people in America teaches children that only white history and white people matter. Our civics education was also woefully inadequate, teaching us only superficial information about the federal government and teaching us nothing about local politics or how to vote.
Due to these deficiencies, I am urging the Sioux City Community School District to make public commitments to improve education and address systemic racism. First, the district needs to make public commitments to improve history education so that students are thoroughly educated on black, Native American, African, Asian, Middle-Eastern, Hispanic and Latino history. Second, the district needs to make public commitments to improve civics education. Third, the district needs to make public commitments to hold listening sessions with current and past students of color in order to improve their experiences in our schools. Fourth, the district needs to make public commitments to hire more diverse faculty and staff that are representative of the Sioux City community so that all students feel represented. Nicole Hanson, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!