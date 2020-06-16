LETTER: Sioux City School District should make these improvements

As an alumna of the Sioux City Community Schools who graduated high school eight years ago, I believe our schools must do better to educate students on history and civics and address racism. When I was a student our history classes focused exclusively on the history of white people, except for the occasional February where we would watch a documentary about MLK. Teaching only European history and the history of white people in America teaches children that only white history and white people matter. Our civics education was also woefully inadequate, teaching us only superficial information about the federal government and teaching us nothing about local politics or how to vote.