LETTER: Sioux City should be proud of Cone Park
LETTER: Sioux City should be proud of Cone Park

My granddaughter and family from Virginia were visiting for the holidays. She had heard about Cone Park and asked what I knew about it, as she wanted a place to go for her son's birthday with his cousins that would be fun and exciting. There is nothing like that in the Omaha area that accommodates such an age range. I knew Cone Park was a popular place during the winter.

During the holidays, 14 family members went to Cone Park for sledding and ice skating - four generations, ranging in age from one and a half to 81. Everyone had a super time.

Sioux City should be very proud of this venue as it can be enjoyed by such a variety of ages.

Congratulations, Sioux City, for having the foresight to have great entertainment for such a range in ages. Our group will remember the fun we had at Cone Park and will look forward to returning next year. Lulene M. Sebade, Emerson, Nebraska

