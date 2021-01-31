LETTER: Sioux City should invest in welcome signs

I recently read about Sioux City putting new artwork on the Convention Center downtown at a cost of $110k or more. I think a better use of those funds would be for “Welcome to Sioux City” signs in at least three locations. Those locations could include north and south on the interstate, along with one on Highway 20 east. Most cities have large and somewhat creative signs. The sign near Chili’s coming into downtown is an embarrassment.

I understand that the city is planning on an aquatic park and I assume it will be out in Morningside by Singing Hills Drive. Fifteen years ago, I was on the parks and recreation committee and for years now the city seems to be locating all things new over there. I understand it’s right on the interstate for easy access from in town and out of town. However, much, if not half, of the town is in mid-city, north side and Leeds. If the city decides to put the aquatic center out by Singing Hills and the mall, it should definitely put a new full size pool on the north side with a splash element because it’s not fair to simply put a splash pool in for the thousands of kids and adults in that area. -- Mike Keane, Dubuque, Iowa