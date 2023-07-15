Sioux City, why don't you spray and cut weeds in and around the city? Have you noticed all entrances to Sioux City are full of tall seedy weeds? No one mows them. Now, in Sioux City, the musk thistles east of the fitness place, north of Fareway, on War Eagle, and southeast of that Fareway are horrible, and, north of Burton Street, are going to seed.

These musk thistles are illegal in Iowa, as they're deemed noxious weeds. So who do I have arrested: the mayor, City Council, parks & recreation?

Chris Larsen Park is so weedy. The city has no mowers/sprayers?

The River Rock across from IHOP that goes to Lechner Lumber is full of weeds, you can't even see rock. Please spray them and anywhere else you see weeds.

Also, the lilies planted by the Riverside Boulevard exit bridge are full of four-foot-tall weeds. Please mow the interstate bridge hills on Gordon Drive.

Have some pride, too, in how sidewalks and the area by the street look. Please control the sour dock weeds. It's easy to control with broadleaf spray. I know you can do it, Sioux City, you can make the city look better. -- Linda Amunson, Sioux City