LETTER: Siouxland Y summer program a success

I want to commend the administration, staff and leadership of the Siouxland Y for a successful summer care/camp program this year. The Siouxland Y successfully had 80+ children grades PK-5 attend its two-month program without usage of masks on kids and no one testing positive for COVID-19. They made significant COVID adjustments from prior years' summer programs and still maintained an outstanding fun program for the kids this year!! It's unfortunate that this success story right here in Siouxland isn't getting its proper recognition. I also would think our local school systems would want to mimic this kind of success in their own programs. -- John Uhl, Sioux City