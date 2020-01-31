LETTER: Sizing up the field of candidates

The process begins here in Iowa for the Democratic Party as they seek to pick their nominee for president. The progressives offer big, expensive proposals that the moderates say are more pie in the sky than realistic. The moderates offer a steady hand and practical approaches that the progressives say fail to make the dramatic changes needed.

Difficulties face those who will attend the caucuses.

President Trump loves Bernie Sanders, particularly as an opponent he can correctly label as a socialist. Bernie embraces and openly says he is a socialist, but can he successfully explain his socialism as a positive to an electorate that for years has been told of the evils of socialism?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many say Joe Biden is a nice guy with a great deal of experience, but also as the gentleman he is, that it will be too easy for Trump to get under his skin on stage and leave Biden sputtering with incongruity and offering some macho-man bravado rather than simply shaking his head and saying, is this the way the president of the United States should act. He has had sputtering moments during the debates.