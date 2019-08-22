It alarmed me to read the Aug. 14 Mini Editorial in The Journal which so clearly demonstrated the slippery slope that is created when someone thinks that hate speech is a mental illness. Christians are accused of “hate” when teaching that certain behaviors are sin. Some consider it “hate” to oppose gay marriage. Others call enforcing the border “hate." Kids tell parents they “hate” them when they are disciplined. Will all these “haters” be considered mentally ill? Will they be excluded from their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms?
The point is, no one should lose their Second Amendment rights for simply hating. If that were the case, we would all be left defenseless. Mike Hanlon, Sioux City