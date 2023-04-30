I’m so glad I attended Briar Cliff in the era that I did. The team of amazing English and writing professors -- Jeanne, Adam, Phil, Noreen, Cindy, Jim and Tricia -- fostered such a special community and culture of learning, thinking, analysis and creativity for their students -- preparing us to be good communicators, complex problem-solvers and global community members. This department also valued and helped each student as a person, not as a number. I’m proud and grateful to have earned my top-notch English degree from them.

Dr. Tricia Currans-Sheehan’s 38 years of service was honored on April 28, as well as the last issue of the Briar Cliff Review magazine. Getting to learn from and work with Tricia on the Review was a top highlight of my BC experience. I’m honored to have been her first Review intern! Tricia’s outstanding legacy is not only the magazine but also the hundreds of students she mentored, motivated, taught and inspired along the way. She helped me learn how to analyze, organize, edit and interpret – and, perhaps most important, how to value and amplify the voices and perspectives of people who may not always be heard.