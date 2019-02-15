The Democrat leadership has big plans for America: big government, more taxes, open borders, free stuff for freeloaders, government health care for everyone and the crazy “New Green Deal.”
No doubt they plan to replace Old Glory and put the hammer and sickle on a red banner.
Socialism does not work. Don’t believe me? Look at Venezuela, Russia, China or Cuba. It has never worked and never will. You exchange freedom for an idealism that will enslave you.
People better start listening to what they are saying or it will be the end of America we know and love. - Larry Locke, Sioux City