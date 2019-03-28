After 21/2 years of investigation, there's no collusion or obstruction of justice. That is not acceptable for today's liberals. Now they want to question, or subpoena, Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.
I think if anyone needs to be questioned, it's the Democrat leaders, to determine if they are able to discern fact from fiction. Or are they so detached from truth and reality that they are conscientiously, mentally, patriotically and/or constitutionally unfit to be responsible representatives of we the people?
I am now convinced that this party of "Progressive," anti-American socialists are a real threat to our security and safety, to our democracy and the continued survival of this free republic. - Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa