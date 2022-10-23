LETTER: Some campaign tactics insult voters' intelligence

With midterm elections coming in a few months, we will soon be inundated with all forms of political advertising - flyers, yard signs, newspapers, and billboards. Again, we will experience a constant political presence on radio, TV, and social media. In essence, we will be pulverized with political segments during all hours of the day.

Candidates will make whirlwind travel appearances to numerous locations for short photo ops making outlandish promises, passionate pleas for your vote, and of course your financial support. Pretty much the same as previous election cycles.

Typically, many campaigns dwell on negative connotations in an attempt to disqualify their opponent. Mudslinging will enjoy its finest hour! Unfortunately, these repetitive tactics seem to be effective as many unmotivated voters become passive and indifferent to the process. In reality, this is really an insult to the intelligence of the voter.

In this day and age, citizens need to be informed by taking the time to research qualifications and platforms of all candidates before election day so they can vote responsibly. Please vote! -- Lou Rossman, Sioux City