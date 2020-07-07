LETTER: Some cities 'will undoubtedly suffer' loss of tourism

As some Americans may be planning summer getaways to various U.S. cities, our choices have certainly become less confusing. I absolutely love (or at least have loved) those cities whose administrators have now encouraged lawlessness by ridiculously encouraging police vilification, decreased force numbers and budget reductions.
We can always improve on every aspect of society, policing included. But culprit cities like Chicago, New York, Seattle, etc., will undoubtedly suffer tourist avoidance with its resultant loss in revenue. Dollars normally spent there will be spent in cities where everyone’s safety is a top priority. Bill Stewart, Sioux City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!