LETTER: 'Some things are simply bigger than politics'

It is very difficult to think of a more demanding situation to be in as governor than this pandemic. There is a real need to keep politics out of it - and that is difficult.

I know how dependent Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is on the Republican Party and the leadership of President Trump for her future, so I understand the pressure she is under.

The director of the CDC said last week we could get the pandemic under control within 4 to 6 weeks and be able to plan, on solid footing, the reopening of schools and so many other businesses. He made clear, just as it has been made clear in Europe and in states where they have been successful in mitigating the virus, what needs to be done.

We can have this dragging out longer and longer in Iowa with more and more illnesses, more and more deaths, more and more people's lives being disrupted, and more and more businesses dependent upon more and more rescue funding from the government. And more and more uncertainty about the future and the governor’s leadership.

I believe the frustration we all feel is starting to come together with a growing understanding about the difference between those who took real action with mitigation of the virus and those who didn’t, leading to a lack of mitigation.