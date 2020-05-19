LETTER: Someone to somebody

Isn't it always at a moment of recognition that the disparity awakens? Life becomes debatable concerning the significance of one's existence. Was there an identity wrapped around this human life now to be defined by simply a number? Anonymous, it seems, to the greater population. But in a much closer observation, somebody who was someone. Someone who laughed at a joke. Someone who always knew the right words to say. Someone who had the most secure embrace. Someone who was the sunshine on a dreary day. Someone at times neglectful. Someone with lingering flaws. Someone who would shed a tear. Someone irreplaceable. But most of all, someone to somebody.