LETTER: 'Something has to change for the better ...'

The obvious one is: Why didn't the other three policemen stop Derek Chauvin from putting his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd, especially when it went for more than eight minutes? I know that being a cop is an incredibly difficult job that I probably couldn't do. I appreciate the sacrifice that they make and the danger that they face every day. But those three officers should have pulled Chauvin off of Floyd quickly after the cuffs were on. There is absolutely no excuse to not have stopped Chauvin. Secondly, Chauvin had 18 complaints filed against him in his career. The police and especially the city administration officials should have seen those as a big red flag that they had a problem cop on their hands.