LETTER: 'Something has to change for the better ...'

Two questions on the tragic death of George Floyd.
The obvious one is: Why didn't the other three policemen stop Derek Chauvin from putting his knee on the neck of Mr. Floyd, especially when it went for more than eight minutes? I know that being a cop is an incredibly difficult job that I probably couldn't do. I appreciate the sacrifice that they make and the danger that they face every day. But those three officers should have pulled Chauvin off of Floyd quickly after the cuffs were on. There is absolutely no excuse to not have stopped Chauvin. Secondly, Chauvin had 18 complaints filed against him in his career. The police and especially the city administration officials should have seen those as a big red flag that they had a problem cop on their hands.
I know it's very difficult to recruit people to be police officers, but look at the problem they have now. All police departments going forward have to take complaints seriously and strengthen reviews of those complaints. If they are serious or numerous, then city officials outside of the police department should have a disciplinary commission to handle that difficult task. That would take the fear away from the top police officials to discipline a fellow officer that they have to work with every day.
The states could provide help and expertise for small towns that couldn't afford it. Something has to change for the better so this doesn't happen again. Tom Anderson, Sioux City
